Shinzo Abe says Japan would welcome Britain into TPP ‘with open arms’

Japan would welcome Britain “with open arms” into a Trans-Pacific trade pact, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during an interview with the Financial Times.

Abe, one of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s closest international allies, also said he hopes both sides in Britain’s deadlocked Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU) will be able to reach a compromise to avoid a disorderly Brexit.

British Trade Minister Liam Fox said in July he would consult the public about a possible bid to join the Pacific trade group that includes Canada, Australia and Mexico, once Britain leaves the EU.

May’s government has touted the freedom to strike new trade deals outside the EU as one of the main economic benefits of Brexit, but its ability to do so could yet depend on the outcome of negotiations in Brussels.

Both sides are hoping to agree a deal by November, but the stalled negotiations have left some investors worried that Britain could end up leaving the bloc without a deal — an outcome that many say will damage the British economy.

“I hope that both sides can contribute their wisdom and at least avoid a so-called disorderly Brexit,” Abe told the newspaper.

Japanese firms have spent more than £40 billion (almost $52.5 billion) in Britain, encouraged by successive governments since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s promised them a business-friendly base from which to trade across the continent.