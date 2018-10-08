/

South Korean president alludes to possibility of Japan-North Korea summit

JIJI

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday referred to the possibility of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday has “helped create an atmosphere and conditions” for a second summit between the United States and North Korea, Moon told a Cabinet meeting.

“In addition, it is possible that a Japan-North Korea summit will be held,” Moon said, adding that a trip by Kim to Russia and a visit to North Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take place soon.

Moon also said, “A new order is about to take shape on the Korean Peninsula,” according to an English translation of his remarks provided by the South Korean government.

