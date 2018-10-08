/

China accuses former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei of bribery and other crimes

AP

BEIJING – Chinese authorities say they are investigating Meng Hongwei, the former president of Interpol, for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble.

In a statement posted on a government website Monday, the authorities said Meng, China’s vice minister for public security, is being investigated due to his own “willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself.”

Interpol announced Sunday that Meng had resigned as president of the international police agency, effective immediately, shortly after China made a brief announcement that Meng was under investigation.

Meng’s unexplained disappearance in China late last month, which prompted the French government and Interpol to make their concerns public, threaten to tarnish Beijing’s image.

