Journalist raped and brutally murdered in Bulgaria, sparking global outcry
A video grab shows Bulgarian TV journalist Viktoria Marinova in Ruse, Bulgaria, in this still image taken on Sunday. | TVN.BG / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

/

Journalist raped and brutally murdered in Bulgaria, sparking global outcry

AFP-JIJI

SOFIA – A television journalist has been brutally murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse, prosecutors said Sunday, in a case that has sparked international condemnation.

The body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova, whom authorities identified only by her initials, was found on Saturday in a park, Ruse regional prosecutor Georgy Georgiev said.

The death was caused by blows on the head and suffocation, he added.

“Her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and part of her clothes were missing,” Georgiev said, adding that prosecutors were probing all leads — both personal and linked to Marinova’s job.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov later confirmed to journalists that the victim had also been raped.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed hope that the investigation would succeed because of the “work that has been done. Thanks to the large amount of DNA material collected it is just a matter of time before the perpetrator will be found.”

Police sources told AFP that the crime did not immediately appear linked to her work.

The OSCE’s media freedom representative, Harlem Desir, condemned Marinova’s killing on Twitter: “Shocked by horrific murder of investigative journalist Victoria Marinova in #Bulgaria. Urgently call for a full and thorough investigation. Those responsible must be held to account.”

Marinova was an administrative director of Ruse’s small private TVN television and had recently launched a new current events talk show called “Detector.

The first episode of the show on Sept. 30 broadcast interviews with investigative journalists Dimitar Stoyanov from the Bivol.bg website and Attila Biro from the Romanian Rise Project, about an investigation of alleged fraud with EU funds linked to big businessmen and politicians.

The pair were briefly detained by police, drawing condemnation from Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“We are in shock. In no way, under any form, never have we received any threats — aimed at her or the television,” a journalist from TVN told AFP under condition of anonymity, adding that he and his colleagues feared for their safety.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Bivol.bg insisted for police protection of Marinova’s colleagues.

A journalist is killed on average every week around the world, according to figures compiled by RSF.

Among the most high-profile recent cases were Malta’s anti-corruption blogger, Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in a car bombing outside her home in October 2017, and top Slovak reporter Jan Kuciak, who was shot dead with his fiancee at their home in February.

Bulgaria tumbled to 111th place in the annual RSF media freedom ranking in 2018 — the lowest among EU member states.

Widespread corruption, shady media ownership and suspected collusion between journalists, politicians and oligarchs have made objective reporting a constant obstacle course, RSF said.

According to the Bulgaria-based Association of European Journalists, reporters from small regional and local media are particularly subjected to pressure from local businessmen and politicians and outright threats, often leading to self-censorship.

Violence against women has also been widespread in Bulgaria, with several brutal killings of women by their ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands causing an outcry in the media recently.

A candlelight vigil in Marinova’s memory is organized for Monday evening in Sofia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Haitians react during the aftershock of an earthquake in the city of Port-de-Paix on Sunday.
Strong M5.2 aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly earthquake
Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in Haiti on Sunday were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that caused panic and threatened to raise the death ...
Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin speaks about his recent vote in the Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Sunda at IHOP Charleston West Virginia. A day after Manchin broke with his party on what may be the most consequential vote of the young Trump era, the West Virginia Democrat faces a political firestorm back home.
Democrat Joe Manchin faces firestorm at home following his vote for Brett Kavanaugh
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm back home a day after he became the only Democrat to support President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Republicans, including on...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (left), Sen. Maria Cantwell (second from left) Sen. Ed Markey, and Rep. Rep. Anna Eshoo (right) and other Democratic congressmen, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in May after the Senate passed a resolution to reverse the FCC decision to end net neutrality. Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court would put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including auto emission standards, immigration and a free-flowing internet.
New Justice Brett Kavanaugh's self-claimed impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits
Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A video grab shows Bulgarian TV journalist Viktoria Marinova in Ruse, Bulgaria, in this still image taken on Sunday. | TVN.BG / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,