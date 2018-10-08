Victims group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases allegedly involving Catholic priests
Protesters present a map reading 'Map of Church Pedophilia in Poland' with 255 documented cases of sexual abuse of minors by the country's Catholic priests, during a protest over alleged child sex abuse in the Catholic church in Warsaw on Sunday, demanding the church to stop protecting pedophile priests. | AFP-JIJI

/

Victims group in Poland maps 255 sex abuse cases allegedly involving Catholic priests

AP

WARSAW – A private foundation published a map Sunday showing where Catholic priests in Poland have been accused of child sexual abuse, adding pressure on the church in the predominantly Catholic country to respond.

The Have No Fear foundation, which represents abuse survivors, said the map of cases it compiled represented 255 children under age 15 who were abused by priests across Poland. The cases were drawn from court records, media reports and survivor accounts gathered by the foundation, the organization said.

More than 50 priests have been convicted of abusing children, according to the foundation. Some of them served time in prison and were reassigned to new parishes when they got out, it said.

Clergy abuse, both alleged and substantiated in court, has put church leaders in Poland under growing pressure to confront the problem. Poland’s bishops’ conference has said it is working on a report on the scale of pedophilia in the church, due to be published by the end of November.

The map will be updated as more cases are reported and taken to court, Polish lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, said. She is working to bring attention to the clergy abuse issue to colleagues in parliament, which is dominated by the conservative ruling party.

The bishop of the Opole diocese in southwest Poland, Andrzej Czaja, apologized for any sexual abuse by churchmen Sunday and requested forgiveness “for our heavy sins” from Catholic faithful.

During Sunday services, priests read a letter in which Czaja reported that six priests in his diocese were convicted recently of abusing children.

“We are full of pain, shame and feeling hopeless,” Czaja said in the letter.

The bishop in Warsaw made a similar apology last week. The Have No Fear foundation held a march in Poland’s capital and some other cities Sunday to demand the church stop protecting pedophile priests.

A few hundred people marched with banners that read “It’s a Crime to Cover Up Pedophilia, Bishop.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Haitians react during the aftershock of an earthquake in the city of Port-de-Paix on Sunday.
Strong M5.2 aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly earthquake
Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in Haiti on Sunday were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that caused panic and threatened to raise the death ...
Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin speaks about his recent vote in the Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Sunda at IHOP Charleston West Virginia. A day after Manchin broke with his party on what may be the most consequential vote of the young Trump era, the West Virginia Democrat faces a political firestorm back home.
Democrat Joe Manchin faces firestorm at home following his vote for Brett Kavanaugh
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm back home a day after he became the only Democrat to support President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Republicans, including on...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (left), Sen. Maria Cantwell (second from left) Sen. Ed Markey, and Rep. Rep. Anna Eshoo (right) and other Democratic congressmen, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in May after the Senate passed a resolution to reverse the FCC decision to end net neutrality. Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court would put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including auto emission standards, immigration and a free-flowing internet.
New Justice Brett Kavanaugh's self-claimed impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits
Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters present a map reading 'Map of Church Pedophilia in Poland' with 255 documented cases of sexual abuse of minors by the country's Catholic priests, during a protest over alleged child sex abuse in the Catholic church in Warsaw on Sunday, demanding the church to stop protecting pedophile priests. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,