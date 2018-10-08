Northeastern U.S. seeks to prevent arrival of deadly deer disease

Deer biologists across northern New England are dusting off their plans for dealing with an always fatal deer disease that was recently discovered in Quebec.

Biologists are hopeful the single case of chronic wasting disease discovered in a captive deer on the farm just north of Montreal can be contained through aggressive monitoring and culling of wild deer.

So far no cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine, but experts fear that if it arrives it won’t be possible to stop its spread. But there is room for hope.

Chronic wasting disease was found in central New York in 2005, but since an aggressive control campaign the discovery it hasn’t been found there since.