Northeastern U.S. seeks to prevent arrival of deadly deer disease
A small herd of deer feeds on the grounds of Spruce Cone Cabins and Campground, in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, in 2010. Deer biologists across northern New England are dusting off their plans for dealing with a fatal disease that has been spreading across North America for a half-century and was recently discovered again on a Canadian game farm. | AP

/

Northeastern U.S. seeks to prevent arrival of deadly deer disease

AP

MONTPELIER, VERMONT – Deer biologists across northern New England are dusting off their plans for dealing with an always fatal deer disease that was recently discovered in Quebec.

Biologists are hopeful the single case of chronic wasting disease discovered in a captive deer on the farm just north of Montreal can be contained through aggressive monitoring and culling of wild deer.

So far no cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine, but experts fear that if it arrives it won’t be possible to stop its spread. But there is room for hope.

Chronic wasting disease was found in central New York in 2005, but since an aggressive control campaign the discovery it hasn’t been found there since.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Haitians react during the aftershock of an earthquake in the city of Port-de-Paix on Sunday.
Strong M5.2 aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly earthquake
Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in Haiti on Sunday were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that caused panic and threatened to raise the death ...
Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin speaks about his recent vote in the Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Sunda at IHOP Charleston West Virginia. A day after Manchin broke with his party on what may be the most consequential vote of the young Trump era, the West Virginia Democrat faces a political firestorm back home.
Democrat Joe Manchin faces firestorm at home following his vote for Brett Kavanaugh
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm back home a day after he became the only Democrat to support President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Republicans, including on...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (left), Sen. Maria Cantwell (second from left) Sen. Ed Markey, and Rep. Rep. Anna Eshoo (right) and other Democratic congressmen, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in May after the Senate passed a resolution to reverse the FCC decision to end net neutrality. Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court would put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including auto emission standards, immigration and a free-flowing internet.
New Justice Brett Kavanaugh's self-claimed impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits
Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight on the dozens of federal cases pitting the Trump administration against Democratic-leaning states, on issues including a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A small herd of deer feeds on the grounds of Spruce Cone Cabins and Campground, in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, in 2010. Deer biologists across northern New England are dusting off their plans for dealing with a fatal disease that has been spreading across North America for a half-century and was recently discovered again on a Canadian game farm. | AP

, ,