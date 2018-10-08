Oil spill feared after freighters collide near Corsica
A Tunisian ship and a Cypriot ship are seen after a collision in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica island Sunday. French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil spill after the two merchant ships collided. A spokesman for the regional French maritime authority said no one was injured in the collision Sunday, and the size and exact nature of the spill remain unclear. | MARINE NATIONAL / VIA AP

PARIS – French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil spill after two merchant ships collided in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica.

A spokesman for the regional French maritime authority said no one was injured in Sunday’s collision, and the size and exact nature of the spill remain unclear.

Two French ships were sent to the area and specialists were helicoptered in. The Italian coast guard also sent an aircraft to monitor the operation and three ships to help contain the spill.

The French spokesman says a lack of wind gives authorities hope the spill can be contained quickly. He was not authorized to be publicly named.

The cleanup operation is part of a joint pact among France, Italy and Monaco to combat pollution accidents in the Mediterranean.

