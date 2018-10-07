/

American DJ David Morales arrested at Fukuoka Airport for allegedly having ecstasy in carry-on bag

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – American DJ David Morales was arrested Sunday at Fukuoka Airport on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Hong Kong, local police said.

Morales was detained at the airport after a customs officer found the drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Morales is a well-known figure on the music scene.

In 1998, he won a Grammy award for “Remixer of the Year.” He also has remixed and produced releases for artists including Mariah Carey.

Morales was detained at the airport after an officer found 0.3 gram of MDMA in a sock in his carry-on suitcase at around 3:55 p.m. Saturday when he arrived at the airport from Hong Kong.

The 56-year-old DJ denied the allegation. Police quoted him as saying: “It’s not mine. (Someone) might have tried to trap me.”

Police said Morales came to Japan to perform in an event scheduled for Sunday in Tokyo. Before arriving at the country, the DJ flew from Italy to New York, where he stayed for about 10 days. He also spent three days in Hong Kong.

