Electric carts and forklifts begin moving from Tsukiji to Tokyo’s new fish market at Toyosu

A number of electric carts and forklifts traveled in a convoy on a road in central Tokyo early Sunday morning as they moved from the closed Tsukiji fish market to a new site at the Toyosu waterfront area.

The operators of the low-speed mini-vehicles drove them on a 2.3-kilometer-long journey to the new Toyosu fish market. After getting permission from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the vehicles were allowed to use a section of road that has yet to be opened to general use.

Following Saturday’s closure of Tsukiji after 83 years, the Toyosu fish market is scheduled to open Thursday.

Some 2,600 haulage vehicles and forklifts used at the aging Tsukiji market are scheduled to move to the Toyosu market from Saturday to Wednesday.

On arrival at the Toyosu market, the transport vehicles were sanitized before they entered the site.