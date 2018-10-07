Pompeo, Kim hold meeting in Pyongyang

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Seoul on Sunday evening after meeting for two hours earlier in the day with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, according to U.S. media reports.

Pompeo tweeted that he “had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim.”

“We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit,” the tweet continued, referring to the face-to-face talks in June between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, which ended with an agreement to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Pompeo went to Pyongyang to meet with Kim to work out the details of a second U.S.-North Korea summit that might take place by the end of the year.

Pompeo canceled a trip in late August amid skepticism about whether Kim intended to abandon nuclear weapons.

The secretary of state’s visit to Pyongyang was preceded by a stopover in Tokyo on Saturday where he and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe coordinated their two nations’ policies on North Korea, agreeing to urge it to take concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Pompeo promised Abe that he would raise the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s.

Abe and Pompeo additionally reaffirmed that U.N. sanctions should be implemented until North Korea denuclearizes, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said.

“We would like to coordinate our policies toward North Korea’s abduction, nuclear and missile issues,” Abe said at the outset of the meeting with Pompeo at the Prime Minister’s Office.

As Tokyo and Washington have been in even closer contact with each other than before the historic U.S.-North Korea summit, Pompeo said, “We’ll have a full coordinated, unified view of how to proceed, which will be what is needed if we’re going to be successful in denuclearizing North Korea.”

Abe has placed priority on resolving the abduction issue and he has expressed his willingness to engage in direct talks with Kim.

Pompeo also met with Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s our shared goal between Japan and the United States to resolve the abduction issue,” Kono told reporters after the meeting.

On his flight prior to arriving in Tokyo, Pompeo downplayed the prospects of a quick agreement on the new summit that Trump said he wants to hold in the not too distant future.

“I doubt we will get it nailed,” Pompeo said, according to U.S. media reports. He said he hopes to “begin to develop options for both location and timing for when Chairman Kim will meet with the president again.”

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun accompanied Pompeo. It was Biegun’s first visit to North Korea since assuming the post in August, while it was the fourth such trip for Pompeo.

Following his visit to Seoul, Pompeo is scheduled to stop over in China on Monday, the State Department in Washington said.

Speculation has emerged recently that Washington will agree with Pyongyang on a conditional end-of-war declaration in return for concrete steps toward the North’s denuclearization, which is expected to be a major issue at the envisioned U.S.-North Korea summit.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, which means U.S.-led U.N. forces, including South Korea, are technically still at war with North Korea.

Kim expressed his readiness at a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang last month to permanently dismantle the North’s main nuclear complex if the United States takes “corresponding measures.”