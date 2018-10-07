At least 11 people killed after powerful earthquake rocks northern Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE – An earthquake hit northern Haiti late Saturday, killing at least 11 people and sparking an overnight scramble to help towns in the impoverished Caribbean country battered by the shockwave.

Police said at least seven people died and more than 100 were injured in Port-de-Paix on the northern coast near the epicenter of the magnitude 5.9 quake, which struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometres (7.3 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Another four people were killed in and around the town of Gros-Morne further south, local authorities said. Rescue teams fanned out to help residents, many of whom were still dealing with the trauma of a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, the town of Chansolme and the northern island of Tortuga were among the areas worst hit, Haiti’s Civil Protection
Agency said in a statement.

“The shock was felt across all departments of the country, giving rise to panic in several towns,” the agency said.

President Jovenel Moise urged people to remain calm, and said on Twitter he had ordered “all of the republic’s resources” to be directed toward assisting recovery efforts.

Some houses in the worst-affected areas were destroyed by the earthquake, the agency said.

Dozens of injured people were rushed to hospitals, and the full extent of the destruction may not be clear until Sunday morning. The Civil Protection Agency said early the same day that at least 135 people were being treated for injuries.

Among the damaged buildings was a church in the northern town of Plaisance, the agency said.

The tremor was one of the strongest to batter Haiti since the magnitude 7 earthquake struck near the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010. It killed tens of thousands of people.

Saturday’s quake was felt in Port-au-Prince but initial reports suggested it did not cause major damage there.

Local newspaper Le Nouvelliste said one person was killed when an auditorium collapsed in Gros-Morne and that detainees were released from a damaged police holding cell

A tweet sent out by Haitian President Jovenel Moise late Saturday reads: 'A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has just hit Haiti. According to first reports from civil protection, damage has been recorded in the north. I am being informed on the situation and am working with the organizations concerned for an appropriate response.' | VIA REUTERS

