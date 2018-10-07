Suga seeks concrete North Korean steps for denuclearization

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged North Korea on Sunday to take concrete steps for achieving denuclearization.

“The signing of (a joint statement on) denuclearization at the U.S.-North Korean summit was very meaningful,” Suga said on a television program. “It’s important that (plans for denuclearization) are promoted in line with a road map.”

Suga signaled the government’s intention to make utmost efforts to arrange a Japan-North Korea summit to resolve the longstanding abduction issue.

“We want Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet and make a decision. We will make arrangements for that,” he said.

Suga assumed the concurrent post of minister in charge of the abduction issue in last week’s Cabinet reshuffle. The issue refers to Japanese who were abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.

As for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s drive to amend the Constitution, Suga said the Abe’s party plans to draw up a draft proposal and submit it to the Constitution commissions of both chambers of the Diet.

It is important for the LDP to produce a draft first while providing careful explanations to Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, he said.