Temperature reaches 36 C in Niigata, hitting a high for October
Temperatures rose steeply across Japan on Saturday. They reached 36 C in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, the highest on record at any location in the country in October. | GETTY IMAGES

Temperatures rose steeply across Japan, mainly along the Sea of Japan coast, on Saturday, marking 36 C in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, the highest on record at any location in the country in October.

The previous high for October was 35.1 degrees recorded in Itoigawa, also in Niigata, on Oct. 9, 2013.

The Meteorological Agency issued a high temperature warning for Niigata, calling for vigilance against heatstroke.

Temperatures were pushed up by warm air flowing from the south toward Typhoon Kong-rey, which is moving near the southern part of the Korean Peninsula toward the Sea of Japan.

The mercury climbed to 35.7 C in Joetsu, 35.3 degrees in Nagaoka and 35.1 degrees in Kashiwazaki, all in Niigata Prefecture.

Temperatures reached 30 C or higher at 185 observation locations, or 20 percent of all such sites across Japan, including in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, which recorded 34 C and in Kahoku, Ishikawa Prefecture, where it reached 33.8 C.

