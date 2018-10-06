Mike Pompeo to meet with Abe before visit to North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Japan on Saturday before traveling to Pyongyang for scheduled denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo was scheduled to hold talks separately with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Tokyo later in the day and confirm the countries’ shared policy on maintaining U.N. sanctions on North Korea until it denuclearizes.

In Pyongyang on Sunday, Pompeo will seek to work out the details of a second U.S.-North Korea summit that U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will hold “in the not too distant future.”

Following his trip to Pyongyang, Pompeo will visit South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, and stop over in China on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.

Speculation has emerged recently that Washington will agree with Pyongyang on a conditional end-of-war declaration in return for concrete steps toward the North’s denuclearization, which is expected to be a major issue at the envisioned U.S.-North Korea summit.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, which means U.S.-led U.N. forces, including South Korea, are technically still at war with North Korea.

Beijing and Seoul have expressed expectations for the declaration, while Tokyo has remained cautious.

Pompeo canceled his planned trip to the North Korean capital in late August due to a lack of credible action by Pyongyang, even though Kim pledged to work toward “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit, held in June in Singapore.

Kim expressed his readiness, during a meeting with Moon in Pyongyang last month, to permanently dismantle the North’s main nuclear complex if the United States takes “corresponding measures.”

In New York in late September, Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho agreed that the secretary of state would visit Pyongyang to prepare for the second Trump-Kim summit.