Closure of Tsukiji marks the end of an era for Yoshinoya

The Yoshinoya outlet at the origin of the nationwide gyūdon (beef on rice) chain — located inside Tokyo’s Tsukiji wholesale food market — closed its doors for the last time Saturday, ending its 59-year-old history due to the relocation of the famed market.

Many customers stood in line in front of the restaurant from early morning to eat a bowl on the final day.

“I came here because it is the last day,” said a man in his 40s from Hachioji, western Tokyo. “I had to wait nearly an hour, but the dish was good.”

Yoshinoya Co., the main arm of Yoshinoya Holdings Co., started out as a family business in 1899 at a fish market in nearby Nihonbashi district.

After moving to Tsukiji in 1926, it was burned down during air raids by the U.S. military on the capital in World War II. Yoshinoya reopened the restaurant in 1947 and relocated to the current location in 1959. The outlet became a basis for the sprawling Yoshinoya chain.

In step with the transfer of the facility to the Toyosu district, Yoshinoya will open an outlet at the new wholesale food market.

“We owe what we are today to the people of Tsukiji, who helped us to grow up,” Yoshinoya Holdings President Yasutaka Kawamura said. The closure of the Tsukiji outlet “is a milestone and meant so much to me. We’re determined to do our best at Toyosu.”

