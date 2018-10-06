Hokkaido industries still struggling following quake-triggered blackout
Flowers dedicated to victims of a landslide caused by a major earthquake in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido | KYODO

Hokkaido industries still struggling following quake-triggered blackout

Jiij

Key industries in Hokkaido are still struggling with secondary damage from the massive blackout triggered by the powerful earthquake a month ago.

The power outage even forced factories far away from the seismic center of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake to suspend operations.

Food and beverage factories and retailers had to dispose of products as refrigerators stopped working, suffering larger damage from the secondary effects than the direct impact of the earthquake.

Dairy and livestock farmers have yet to see production return to predisaster levels due to severe aftereffects of the blackout.

“It will take time to restore production to levels before the disaster,” an official of the Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives in Hokkaido said.

According to the federation, the amount of raw milk it collected from group farmers in early September fell 16 percent from a year earlier. Although raw milk production started recovering in mid-September, many farmers are still suffering from the impact of the blackout, which made them unable to use milk pumps and caused their cows to develop mastitis.

Furthermore, farmers had no choice but to dispose of produced raw milk because they were unable to cool it for storage.

The Hokkaido Prefectural Government estimated damage from the earthquake on its dairy and livestock industry at some ¥2.4 billion as of Friday.

A Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary was forced to suspend transmission production at a plant in Tomakomai due to the power outage. The Toyota group halted production at 16 domestic vehicle assembly plants at one point to check how the transmission supply suspension would affect operations.

Seiko Epson Corp. has yet to resume full operations at its liquid crystal display plant in Chitose. The company could not confirm damage to its production equipment promptly as it did not have sufficient electricity for full inspection work.

The Hokkaido government projects that secondary damage totaled about ¥13.6 billion, exceeding some ¥12 billion from the direct damage.

“Consumer sentiment has yet to recover,” an official at a major department store in Sapporo said.

The number of hotel reservations canceled has reached some 1,149,000 according to the prefectural government.

The central government plans to provide subsidies to cover up to 70 percent of the travel costs for tourists to the prefecture to support a revival of the local economy.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Abe determined to finish social security reforms in three years
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he is determined to achieve social security reforms in three years. At a Friday meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, Abe expressed his ...
The landmark Tsukiji fish market, seen on Saturday, held its final auctions and closed its doors for good the same day.
Sayonara Tsukiji: Tokyo market holds last tuna auction, closes doors for good
Tokyo fishmongers gathered before dawn Saturday for one final tuna auction at the world-famous
Image Not Available
Number of foreign nationals deported from Japan up 16% in first half of 2018
The number of foreign nationals who were deported in the January-June period for immigration violations rose 16.5 percent from a year before to 7,892, the Justice Ministry has announced. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Flowers dedicated to victims of a landslide caused by a major earthquake in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido | KYODO

, , ,