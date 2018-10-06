Japan’s territorial waters expand due to volcanic activity in Ogasawara chain

JIJI

Japan’s territorial waters are estimated to have increased by about 4 square kilometers from those of around October 2016 due to the expansion of Nishinoshima island in the Ogasawara chain due to volcanic activity, the Japan Coast Guard has announced.

The country’s exclusive economic zone is expected to have expanded by around 46 square kilometers, the government agency said Friday.

The agency conducted a laser screening from an aircraft for four days from July 4 this year. To map out the territorial waters and the EEZ, the agency scanned the line dividing land and water at low tide at the island, which is in the Ogasawara chain, located some 1,000 kilometers south of central Tokyo.

Through the observation, the agency found that the dividing line extended some 320 meters further west than the line measured in the previous investigation around October 2016, it said.

The volcanic activity is believed to have enlarged the island’s area by around 0.3 square kilometer, the agency said.

An official said that the coast guard will continue to observe Nishinoshima.

