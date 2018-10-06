Over 30,000 complete applications to be 2020 Tokyo Games volunteers

Over 30,000 people have completed applications to become volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in the 10 days since recruitment started late last month, the organizer said.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the number of applicants for games volunteers stood at 61,826, with 31,982 having finished the necessary procedures, according to the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games.

The committee is hoping to secure about 80,000 volunteers through online recruitment by early December.

“We still have plenty of time, about two months away from the deadline. I’d say it’s going well so far,” Toshiro Muto, director-general of the organizing committee, said of the campaign, which started on Sept. 26.

He said the applicants have been almost equally divided between men and women across all age groups, including individuals in their 70s.

Besides those applicants, 3,426 have already applied to be so-called city volunteers recruited by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Tokyo government is trying to secure 30,000 who will provide transport and sightseeing information for visitors to the 2020 Summer Games.

In comparison, about 240,000 volunteers registered for the 2012 London Games, according to the committee.

Asked about complaints that the registration website is not easy to use, Muto said the committee has no plans to modify the system but is working to improve its manual for users.

He said the committee will address such complaints through a call center, which is receiving about 100 phone calls a day.

The website was developed mainly by French IT services firm Atos, one of the major partners of the Tokyo Games.