Death sentence finalized for Chinese man over 2009 double murder in Aichi

The death sentence has been finalized for a 35-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering two people in 2009, after the Supreme Court rejected his request for a retraction of the previous dismissal of his appeal.

Lin Zhenhua broke into the house of 57-year-old Kihoko Yamada in Aichi Prefecture in May 2009 and killed her by hitting her in the head with a wrench while he was looking for money and items to steal.

Using a kitchen knife, Lin also fatally stabbed her 26-year-old son Masaki, injured another of her sons and stole about ¥200,000 ($1,760).

He was sentenced to death by the Nagoya District Court and the Nagoya High Court upheld the lower court’s ruling.

The top court rejected his appeal again on Tuesday after earlier dismissing it in September.

Lin’s defense had denied he planned the killing and sought to avoid capital punishment.