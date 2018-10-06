Osaka to recognize two websites with curated content as hate speech against Koreans living in Japan

A panel commissioned by the Osaka Municipal Government has said it has recognized two websites with curated content as amounting to hate speech against Koreans living in Japan.

The municipal government plans to authorize the findings and ask internet service providers to take down the websites under a municipal ordinance on the fight against hate speech, the panel said Friday.

It will be the city’s first recognition of a website with curated content as containing hate speech, according to the municipal government.

The websites have contained slanderous comments about Korean residents in Osaka and left them open for viewing by the general public, the panel said.

One of the sites has encouraged viewers to comment on its content and the panel ruled that this act has fueled hateful words.

Osaka has recognized four online videos as being forms of hate speech since 2016, when the ordinance was put into effect.