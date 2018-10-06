/

Osaka to recognize two websites with curated content as hate speech against Koreans living in Japan

JIJI

OSAKA – A panel commissioned by the Osaka Municipal Government has said it has recognized two websites with curated content as amounting to hate speech against Koreans living in Japan.

The municipal government plans to authorize the findings and ask internet service providers to take down the websites under a municipal ordinance on the fight against hate speech, the panel said Friday.

It will be the city’s first recognition of a website with curated content as containing hate speech, according to the municipal government.

The websites have contained slanderous comments about Korean residents in Osaka and left them open for viewing by the general public, the panel said.

One of the sites has encouraged viewers to comment on its content and the panel ruled that this act has fueled hateful words.

Osaka has recognized four online videos as being forms of hate speech since 2016, when the ordinance was put into effect.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Death sentence finalized for Chinese man over 2009 double murder in Aichi
The death sentence has been finalized for a 35-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering two people in 2009, after the Supreme Court rejected his request for a retraction of the previous dismi...
Image Not Available
Tokyo 2020 organizers plan to filter polluted bay water through screens
A plan to filter bacteria from the water around Odaiba Beach Park in Tokyo Bay was announced Friday by 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organizers and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Tests ...
Keisei Electric Railway Co. employees ask stranded passengers to transfer to the JR line Friday morning at Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station after Keisei was hit by power outages likely caused by seawater residue carried by Typhoon Trami.
Keisei Electric Railway resumes services after lines halted by fires linked to typhoon-borne salt
Keisei Electric Railway Co. said Saturday it had fully resumed services in the Tokyo metropolitan area after a suspension of over 10 hours the previous day due to an outage believed to have been...

, , , ,