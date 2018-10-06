/

Girl, 8, dubbed ‘Queen of Sweden’ after drawing ancient pre-Viking-era sword from lake

AP, Staff Report

COPENHAGEN – Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that’s exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on an 85-cm (34-inch) sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.

“I was outside in the water, throwing sticks and stones and stuff to see how far they skip, and then I found some kind of stick,” Vanecek told The Local, a Swedish news website.

“I picked it up and was going to drop it back in the water, but it had a handle, and I saw that it was a little bit pointy at the end and all rusty. I held it up in the air and I said ‘Daddy, I found a sword!’ When he saw that it bent and was rusty, he came running up and took it,” she continued.

The report added that locals joked that the discovery made his daughter the new “Queen of Sweden,” drawing parallels with legend of King Arthur who was bequeathed a right to rule after being handed the Excalibur sword by the Lady of the Lake.

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl’s find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A broach from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.

The sword found in the Vidostern lake in southern Sweden by an 8-year old girl while swimming and is believed to be 1,500-year-old from the pre-Viking-era. | AFP-JIJI

