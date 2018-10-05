Toyota to recall 2.4 million hybrid cars globally over faulty program
A Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid is shown to the media at a news conference in February 2017. Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it is recalling more than 2.4 million hybrid cars. | AFP-JIJI

Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will recall 2.43 million hybrid cars at home and abroad due to a fault in the hybrid system program.

The models subject to the recall are the Prius sedan and wagon produced between October 2008 and November 2014, according to a company spokeswoman.

Of the cars affected, over 1.2 million vehicles were sold in Japan, 830,000 in North America and 290,000 in Europe, she said.

The automaker said there have been three cases in which vehicles became immobile, but there have been no accidents due to the system fault.

Toyota recalled some hybrid cars for the same reason between 2014 and 2015, but a different problem with the program has been found.

Mazda Motor Corp., which is in a technology alliance with Toyota, will also recall in Japan 9,335 Axela compact cars with the same hybrid system produced from October 2013 to October 2014.

