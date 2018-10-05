Keisei Electric Railway lines halted by fires linked to typhoon-borne salt
Keisei Electric Railway Co. employees ask stranded passengers to transfer to the JR line Friday morning at Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station after Keisei was hit by power outages likely caused by seawater residue carried by Typhoon Trami. | KYODO

Keisei Electric Railway lines halted by fires linked to typhoon-borne salt

Kyodo

CHIBA – Keisei Electric Railway Co. said Friday it suspended all services in and around Tokyo due to cable fires likely caused by typhoon-borne salt.

Several power cables caught fire possibly because of dried seawater on the lines. The railway operator believes the seawater was carried inland by Typhoon Trami, which swept through Japan last weekend.

The operator, based in Chiba Prefecture, canceled all services connecting the capital with stations in Chiba and to Narita airport.

Power outages occurred on some railway lines at 7:50 a.m. Friday, with cable fires reported at two locations at least.

Salt likely remained on the cables after the powerful typhoon, though it is rare for such salt deposits to cause power outages, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Salt water remaining on electrical wires also triggered a power outage in the town of Onjuku, Chiba. Sparks and abnormal noises from electric wires were also confirmed in Tokyo and neighboring Ibaraki, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures, according to Tepco.

As Keisei first suffered a power outage on Wednesday and it suspended some services early Thursday morning, it was inspecting equipment and removing salt from power cables.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon hold a joint news conference Friday following their talks at the Prime Minister's Office.
Japan and Tajikistan agree to boost border control cooperation after Tokyo talks
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon agreed Friday to strengthen cooperation on border control to stem the flow of narcotics and terrorists into the central Asian cou...
Members of a research team on Japan-Russia joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido return to Nemuro port in eastern Hokkaido Friday after an on-site survey.
Japan team wraps up survey on joint projects with Russia on disputed isles
A public-private research team on Japan-Russia joint economic activities on disputed northwestern Pacific islands returned to Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Friday after completing its on-site survey. "We...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enters the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.
LDP to present draft for revising Japan's pacifist Constitution to Diet without consulting Komeito
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party has decided to present its draft proposals for revising Japan's pacifist Constitution to the upcoming extraordinary Diet session without prio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Keisei Electric Railway Co. employees ask stranded passengers to transfer to the JR line Friday morning at Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station after Keisei was hit by power outages likely caused by seawater residue carried by Typhoon Trami. | KYODO

, , ,