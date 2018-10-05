Chubu airport to open flight park with Boeing 787 exhibit and cockpit simulator
The first Boeing Co. 787 jetliner is seen at the Flight of Dreams commercial complex at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya on Friday. | KYODO

NAGOYA – A new commercial complex with a cockpit simulator and the first Boeing 787 jetliner as its centerpiece is set to open on Oct. 12 at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya.

The four-story Flight of Dreams complex, unveiled to reporters in a preview Friday, also includes a shopping and dining area — dubbed Seattle Terrace — that houses iconic brands from the city where Boeing Co. was founded, according to Central Japan International Airport Co.

The first Dreamliner test aircraft, ZA001, has been installed on the first floor of the Flight Park, where visitors can learn about aviation through nine interactive exhibits.

Airplane fans can also get their hands on official company merchandise at the Boeing Store, the first of its kind in Japan.

Tickets for the Flight Park cost ¥800 for children from 3 to 12 years old, and ¥1,200 for 13 and above. Extra charges apply for the 787 cockpit simulator.

The shops and restaurant floors will showcase 16 stores related to Seattle, such as Fran’s Chocolates, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese and the Pike Brewing Restaurant and Craft Beer Bar.

Boeing donated the airplane to the airport in Aichi Prefecture in 2015, as over 30 percent of the Dreamliner’s airframe structure is built in the Chubu area centering on Nagoya.

