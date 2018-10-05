Wind turbines contribute to climate change by redistributing heat and moisture in atmosphere, study says
Wind turbines near Northwood, Iowa | AP

/

Wind turbines contribute to climate change by redistributing heat and moisture in atmosphere, study says

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Wind turbines, designed as an alternative to fossil fuels, still contribute to climate change due to the way they redistribute heat and moisture in the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.

Researchers from Harvard University found that powering the entire United States with wind energy would cause a rise of 0.54 degree Celsius (0.7 Fahrenheit) in the ground temperature in the area where the turbines were located, and an increase of 0.24 C across the continental United States.

“Wind beats coal by any environmental measure, but that doesn’t mean that its impacts are negligible,” said David Keith, an engineering and public policy professor and senior author of the study, published in Joule.

By comparison, the average global temperature has risen by approximately 1 degree since the end of the 19th century.

The Paris climate accord calls upon countries to limit temperature increases to between 1.5 C to 2 C to avoid serious environmental consequences.

Previous studies have also examined the impact of wind turbines on climate change. One recent study, published in the journal Science, concluded that covering an area of the Sahara desert with wind turbines would affect local temperature, rainfall and, in turn, vegetation.

The Harvard researchers said that installing solar panels would have an impact around 10 times smaller than wind turbines for the same rate of energy generation.

“The direct climate impacts of wind power are instant, while the benefits accumulate slowly,” Keith said.

“If your perspective is the next 10 years, wind power actually has — in some respects — more climate impact than coal or gas. If your perspective is the next thousand years, then wind power is enormously cleaner than coal or gas.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
After hacks by Russia, China, U.S. offers its cyberfighting help to NATO
After years of relentless attacks from state-sponsored hackers, the U.S. is toughening its stance in the cyberfight against Russia, China and other nations. Critics have long charged tha...
Activists rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused him of sexual assault in 1982, near Times Square in New York City on Thursday.
With Kavanaugh probe firing up Republican base, Trump likely a winner whether judge confirmed or not
The ugly partisan brawl over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation remains undecided, but President Donald Trump appears likely to come out on top regardless of the outcome.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions during a news conference in the White House briefing room on Wednesday.
White House outlines counterterrorism strategy, slams Iran
President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Thursday unveiled the administration's long-awaited counterterrorism strategy, delivering it with harsh words for Iran. Calling Iran ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wind turbines near Northwood, Iowa | AP

, , ,