Cambodia jails 70-year-old in first conviction for royal insult

Reuters

PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian court has jailed a 70-year-old barber for seven months over a violation of the country’s royal insult law, the first such conviction since the law was adopted this year.

A court found Ban Samphy, 70, a member of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), guilty on Thursday after he shared a Facebook post about King Norodom Sihamoni in May, his daughter, Ang Vongpheak, 45, said.

“He was sentenced to a year in prison for insulting the king but only seven months will be enforced,” Yin Srang, a spokesman for the court in the northern province of Siem Reap, told Reuters. He did not elaborate.

In February, Cambodia’s parliament unanimously adopted the law forbidding insults to the monarchy. Rights groups expressed concern at the time that the law, similar to one in neighboring Thailand, could be used against critics of the government.

Last year, the Supreme Court dissolved the opposition CNRP at the government’s request. It was found guilty of plotting to take power with the help of the United States- an accusation the party has denied.

In July, the ruling party Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen won a general election that critics said was flawed because of a lack of a credible opposition, among other factors.

Ang Vongpheak expressed disappointment at Thursday’s verdict.

“I’m not happy with the court decision but I don’t know what we can do,” she said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Singapore firm charged over 'maids for sale' online ads
Singapore has charged an employment agency for posting advertisements offering Indonesian helpers for sale on an e-commerce site, the city-state's labor ministry said. Singapore is home ...
A member of the French organization Pompiers de l'urgence walks out of the heavily damaged Mercure hotel in Palu on Friday.
Indonesian quake-tsunami death toll tops 1,500; searchers make last-ditch efforts in Palu
Search teams made desperate last-ditch efforts Friday to find survivors, a week on from Indonesia's devastating quake-tsunami, as the death toll from the disaster rose above 1,500. The c...
Image Not Available
India plans facial recognition technology at airports
Indian flyers will soon be able to leave their identification cards and boarding passes at home after the government announced plans Thursday to introduce facial recognition technology at airpor...

, ,