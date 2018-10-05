M5.3 earthquake rocks southern Hokkaido but no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted Hokkaido on Friday morning, just a month after a powerful quake rocked Japan’s northernmost main island, the Meteorological Agency said.

The 8:58 a.m. temblor, which occurred in a southern part of the island at a depth of around 30 km, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Iburi and Hidaka regions, the agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said it found no abnormality at its nuclear and coal-fired power plants in the prefecture.

A firefighting union in the Iburi district in Hokkaido said no injuries were reported as of 9:30 a.m. Friday in the towns of Atsuma and Mukawa, where the quake registered lower 5.

According to Hokkaido Railway Co., Hokkaido shinkansen trains stopped following the quake but resumed operations after 15 minutes.