M5.3 earthquake rocks southern Hokkaido but no tsunami warning issued

Kyodo

SAPPORO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted Hokkaido on Friday morning, just a month after a powerful quake rocked Japan’s northernmost main island, the Meteorological Agency said.

The 8:58 a.m. temblor, which occurred in a southern part of the island at a depth of around 30 km, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Iburi and Hidaka regions, the agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said it found no abnormality at its nuclear and coal-fired power plants in the prefecture.

A firefighting union in the Iburi district in Hokkaido said no injuries were reported as of 9:30 a.m. Friday in the towns of Atsuma and Mukawa, where the quake registered lower 5.

According to Hokkaido Railway Co., Hokkaido shinkansen trains stopped following the quake but resumed operations after 15 minutes.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Pence to visit Japan in November for economic dialogue with Aso
The U.S. and Japanese governments are arranging an economic dialogue in mid-November in Japan involving Vice President Mike Pence and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, sources said Thursday. Pence...
Image Not Available
Number of foreign visitors to recovering Kansai International Airport returning to last year's le...
The number of foreign visitors to Kansai International Airport are now returning to last year's level one month after a powerful typhoon caused the major hub to shut down. The number of flights ...
Sumo wrestler Takanoiwa (right) files a lawsuit against former yokozuna Harumafuji on Thursday to seek financial compensation of ¥24 million in damages.
Former yokozuna Harumafuji sued over 2017 assault
Sumo wrestler Takanoiwa filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking ¥24 million ($210,000) in damages from Harumafuji, claiming the former yokozuna's assault last year forced him to miss matches d...

, , ,