Macron tells French to stop moaning and instead emulate Charles de Gaulle
French President Emmanuel Macron, surrounded by his security detail, walks along a street after a ceremony by the grave side of former French statesman General de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth Republic, on the 60th anniversary of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, on Thurssday in Colombey-les-deux-Eglises, northeastern France. | AFP-JIJI

/

Macron tells French to stop moaning and instead emulate Charles de Gaulle

AFP-JIJI

HAUTE-MARNE, FRANCE – France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged his compatriots to moan less, saying the country would be better off if they emulated wartime leader Charles de Gaulle.

Macron — on a visit to the northeastern village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, known as the home and burial place of the former president — made his comments after speaking to a pensioner who complained he only had a small pension.

“The grandson of the general (Charles de Gaulle) told me a little while ago” that his grandfather’s rule was: “You can speak freely, the only thing we should not do is to complain.”

“I think that the general had the right idea. The country would be different if everyone did the same,” Macron said.

“We don’t realize how lucky we are. We are seeing more and more elderly people in our country in good health,” he added.

Reacting on Twitter, the leader of France’s far-right National Rally — formerly the National Front — Marine Le Pen, wrote: “Those who complain don’t do it just for the fun of it but because they are the victims of nonstop tax rises and endemic insecurity.”

Marcon’s comments came a week after the government unveiled billions of euros in tax relief for businesses and households, alongside more budget cuts.

Pensions and welfare benefits will be shaved further in the 2019 budget — Macron complained in June that France spends “a crazy amount of dough” on social programs.

In August, he also came under attack from the opposition after he described the French as “Gauls who are resistant to change” during a trip to Denmark.

Macron made the comments in an exchange with French expatriates in the Scandinavian country, which he admires for its economic model that mixes a strong social security system with rules allowing companies to easily fire workers.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. soldier killed in action in Afghanistan, bringing toll to seven this year
A U.S. soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan on Thursday, NATO said, marking the seventh American service member to die in the war-torn country this year. The soldier had been assig...
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport heading to a campaign rally in Rochester, Minnesota, from Minneapolis Thursday.
Trump campaigns in Minnesota in bid to woo white males as senators mull Brett Kavanaugh's fate
President Donald Trump aimed to boost Republican congressional candidates in Minnesota Thursday, as the GOP hopes to fend off a Democratic effort to recapture the House of Representatives. Trump...
Two women hold hands as demonstrators protest U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington. Top Republicans voiced confidence Thursda.y that Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the U.S Supreme Court this weekend, as they asserted that an FBI probe had found nothing to support sex assault allegations against Donald Trump's nominee.
'Women must be heard': Thousands march against Trump top court pick Brett Kavanaugh
Jessica Cathcart, a 24-year-old from California, says university professor Christine Blasey Ford inspired her to speak up about her own sexual assault, which took place when she was in high school....

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

French President Emmanuel Macron, surrounded by his security detail, walks along a street after a ceremony by the grave side of former French statesman General de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth Republic, on the 60th anniversary of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, on Thurssday in Colombey-les-deux-Eglises, northeastern France. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,