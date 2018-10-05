Peruvian ex-strongman Fujimori, 80, warns from hospital that return to prison will kill him
This grab from a video shared on Thursday on the official Facebook page of Alberto Fujimori (https://www.facebook.com/AlbertoFujimoriF) shows the former Peruvian president (1990-2000) speaking from his hospital bed at the Centenario clinic in Lima a day after being admitted, after a court annulled the humanitarian pardon granted to him and ordered the 80-year-old ex-president's immediate arrest. Fujimori said that a return to prison would be a 'death sentence,' the day after a court revoked a pardon for crimes against humanity. | HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM / ALBERTOFUJIMORIF / VIA AFP-JIJI

Reuters

LIMA – Peru’s former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori on Thursday appealed to current President Martin Vizcarra and to judges not to return him to prison because his “heart would not cope.”

The former president, 80, spoke from a private clinic where he is undergoing treatment for heart disease and under police guard, in a video address aired on Peru’s independent Canal N cable television station.

“I want to ask the president of the republic and members of the judiciary one thing only: Please, don’t kill me,” Fujimori said. “If I return to prison, my heart will not cope. It is too weak to go through the same thing again.”

The former strongman also urged the current authorities not to use him as a “political weapon” since he had “no forces to resist.”

Fujimori was transported by ambulance to a local clinic on Wednesday after a judge annulled a pardon granted to him last year and ordered his immediate capture and return to prison over human rights abuse allegations.

The ruling by Supreme Court Judge Hugo Nunez marked the latest reversal in fortunes for Fujimori, an agricultural engineer who rose to the presidency on a populist platform in 1990 and a decade later resigned by fax from his parents’ homeland of Japan as accusations against him mounted.

Following his extradition to Peru in 2007, Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for commanding death squads that massacred civilians in a counterinsurgency campaign during his right-wing government. He was later found guilty of corruption.

Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted Fujimori a humanitarian pardon on Christmas Eve, three days after Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment vote with the help of Fujimori’s supporters in Congress.

Fujimori’s attorney, Miguel Perez, on Wednesday filed an appeal and requested a suspension of the arrest order, on the grounds of his client’s failing health.

Supporters of former President Alberto Fujimori hold a banner with a picture of him outside the Centenario hospital where he is hospitalized, after a judge annulled a presidential pardon and ordered his immediate capture and return to prison, in Lima Thursday. The banner reads: 'Fujimori trusted in justice and found only revenge.' | REUTERS

