Thousands of Northern California hotel workers join strike over Marriott wage gripe
Hotel workers strike in front of a Marriott hotel Thursday in San Francisco. Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other Marriott hotel workers are on strike in San Francisco and San Jose after months of negotiating for a wage increase. | AP

Thousands of Northern California hotel workers join strike over Marriott wage gripe

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Marriott-affiliated hotels went on strike in San Francisco and San Jose Thursday after months of negotiations for a wage increase.

Unite Here Local 2 union spokesman Ted Waechter says about 2,500 Marriott hotel workers were picketing outside at least seven hotels in downtown San Francisco, the heart of the city’s tourist area. The hotels include the Ritz-Carlton, the Palace Hotel, the W Hotel and the Marriott Marquis.

The strike comes at the height of the city’s busy convention season that brings tens of thousands of people to the city, but the company said its hotels would continue operating normally. Nearly 99 percent of the union’s members authorized a strike last month.

Waechter said many union members have to work at least a second job to make ends meet. Workers are also seeking greater protection from harassment from guests.

Maryland-based Marriott says its proposal matches the “economic terms” of the last contract and does not propose any benefit changes.

“During the strike our hotels are open, and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests,” the company said in a statement. “While we respect our associates’ rights to participate in this work stoppage, we also will welcome any associate who chooses to continue to work.”

Hotel workers said walked out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston on Wednesday in what union organizers said was that city’s first hotel union strike. The union says similar strikes are being considered in San Diego, Detroit, Seattle, Oakland and Honolulu.

Marriott’s portfolio includes over 6,700 hotels in 130 countries, spanning 30 brands. Marriott said it became the world’s largest hotel company after its 2016 acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An associate guides a vehicle past rows of goods during a tour of the Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, Colorado, in May. Amazon announced Tuesday that it would raise its hourly minimum wage to $15. Those who already made $15 will get an extra dollar an hour when the change is made next month, but they will also lose two benefits they relied on: monthly bonuses that could top hundreds of dollars and a chance to own Amazon's sky-rocketing stock, currently worth nearly $2,000.
Veteran Amazon workers say they would prefer to keep getting bonuses and shares over $15 an hour
Amazon's announcement that it would raise its hourly minimum wage to $15 has been seen as a win for workers. But some longtime employees say they are losing out. Those who already made $15 will ...
This combination of pictures created on July 28 shows the Apple logo in Paris and the Amazon logo in New York. Tiny chips inserted in U.S. computer equipment manufactured in China were used as part of a vast effort by Beijing to steal U.S. technology secrets, a published report said Thursday. The Bloomberg News report said the chips, the size of a grain of rice, were used on equipment made for Amazon, which first alerted U.S. authorities, and Apple, and possibly for other companies and government agencies.
Apple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack, chip infiltration
Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems had been infiltrated by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, according to statements fr...
Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas, in 2016. The Internal Revenue Service has reinstated the tax-exempt status of a nonprofit operated by Spencer, who has been banned from using mainstream online platforms to raise money.
'Alt-right' group National Policy Institute regains IRS tax-exempt status
The Internal Revenue Service has reinstated the tax-exempt status of a nonprofit operated by white nationalist Richard Spencer, who has been banned from using mainstream online platforms to raise m...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hotel workers strike in front of a Marriott hotel Thursday in San Francisco. Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other Marriott hotel workers are on strike in San Francisco and San Jose after months of negotiating for a wage increase. | AP

, , , ,