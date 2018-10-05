Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis ‘abortion ordinance’ that bans bias over reproductive health decisions
Protesters hold anti-abortion signs outside the Planned Parenthood Columbia Health Center on in Columbia, Missouri, in 2016. | TIMOTHY TAI / COLUMBIA DAILY TRIBUNE / VIA AP

/

Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis ‘abortion ordinance’ that bans bias over reproductive health decisions

AP

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has ruled that some provisions of a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based on reproductive health decisions violate the U.S. Constitution and Missouri law.

A lawsuit questioned the city’s 2017 ordinance that bars employers from hiring or firing workers based on whether they have had an abortion, been pregnant outside marriage, or used contraceptives or artificial insemination. Landlords also can’t refuse tenants based on those criteria.

Judge Audrey Fleissig’s ruling said the ordinance violated the First Amendment rights of Catholic elementary schools and Our Lady’s Inn, a home for pregnant homeless women, by requiring them to employ or house people who are not abortion opponents. She ruled that a provision requiring O’Brien Industrial Holdings LLC, a company operated by a devout Catholic, to offer health care covering abortion and contraception violated Missouri law.

But the judge’s order stopped short of declaring the ordinance unconstitutional. Fleissig wrote that it remains valid for organizations that “hold no contrary expressive or religious beliefs.” The ruling, issued Sunday, offered no explanation of how the city should draw that distinction.

Attorney Sarah Pitlyk of the anti-abortion law firm the Thomas More Society said the ruling “exposes the law for the sham that it is.” She said in a statement that the ordinance is “an attempt to suppress the viewpoint of those who believe that abortion is harmful or wrong by making it impossible for them to operate in accordance with their beliefs within the City of St. Louis.”

A message seeking comment from Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office wasn’t immediately returned on Thursday.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson lauded the decision, while Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green, who sponsored the bill, called it disappointing.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen adopted the ordinance in February 2017 and the Thomas More Society filed suit three months later on grounds that it could force employers or landlords to go against their religious beliefs. Carlson has called the ordinance “a marker of our city’s embrace of the culture of death,” and said after its adoption that the archdiocese and its affiliates, including the schools, wouldn’t comply.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image obtained from the FBI in Washington Thursday shows seven suspected agents of Russia's GRU on a "Wanted" poster after being indicted for hacking. The U.S. Justice Department Thursday indicted seven agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency as part of a joint crackdown with allies Britain and the Netherlands on a series of major hacking plots attributed to Moscow.
U.S. indicts seven Russians in hacking of nuclear firm Westinghouse and chemical arms investigati...
The United States on Thursday charged seven Russian intelligence officers with conspiring to hack computers and steal data from the nuclear energy company Westinghouse Electric Co. as well as anti-...
Image Not Available
Italy-flagged migrant rescue ship challenges Rome's populist policy
An Italian-flagged rescue ship set sail Thursday for the deadly migrant smuggling route in the central Mediterranean Sea, challenging moves by Italy's populist government to shut down such humanita...
An undated picture showing a submerged U.S. Army vehicle on the bottom of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake. An underwater search expedition in Italy has come up empty-handed after a small submarine scoured the bottom of Lake Garda to look for any remains of the 24 U.S. soldiers who were among the last casualties in the country before World War II ended. After three days of searching, the three-person submarine returned to the surface Thursday without no obvious evidence of remains or uniforms from the amphibious vehicle that sank in a storm on April 30, 1945.
Mini-sub search ends for remains of 24 WWI GIs in Italy's Lake Garda
An underwater search in Italy for the remains of 24 Americans who fought in World War II ended Thursday without finding physical traces of the soldiers whose amphibious vehicle sank in a storm on L...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters hold anti-abortion signs outside the Planned Parenthood Columbia Health Center on in Columbia, Missouri, in 2016. | TIMOTHY TAI / COLUMBIA DAILY TRIBUNE / VIA AP

, , , ,