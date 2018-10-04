Powerful Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Okinawa, may affect wide area of Japan over the weekend

Kyodo

A powerful typhoon is heading toward Okinawa Prefecture and may bring heavy rain to a wide area of Japan over the long weekend, the Meteorological Agency said Thursday.

The weather agency warned of strong winds, lightning strikes and heavy downpours. It will arrive about a week after Typhoon Trami traversed the archipelago. The powerful storm killed four, left some areas without power and greatly disrupted transportation networks.

Typhoon Kong-rey, the season’s 25th, is forecast to approach Okinawa on Friday and then travel north toward the Korean Peninsula before reaching parts of the Sea of Japan coast and northern Japan over the weekend.

As of noon Thursday the typhoon was traveling north-northwest about 250 kilometers east-southeast of Miyako Island at a speed of 20 km per hour and with an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center. It was packing winds of up to 198 kph.

Okinawa was forecast to see torrential rain of up to 200 millimeters in the 24 hours to noon Friday, while southern Kyushu and the Amami island chain could see rain of up to 150 mm.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The police referred a record number of children to welfare authorities over suspected child abuse in the first half of this year.
Record 37,113 children suspected to have suffered abuse in Japan in first half of 2018
The police have referred a record-high 37,113 suspected victims of child abuse to child welfare authorities in the first half of this year, a report released Thursday showed. The prelimi...
This emergency quake alert sent just after midnight Thursday warns the public to prepare for strong jolts.
False quake alarm gives Tokyoites a midnight scare
Brace yourself, a strong quake is coming. This dramatic emergency message sent to smartphones and loudspeakers caused a brief panic after midnight Thursday in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, ...
Kansai University professor Fumiharu Yamagata, who led a government panel that reviewed the abuse case of Yua Funato, speaks about the findings on Wednesday at the welfare ministry in Tokyo.
Japanese government panel blames lack of communication and missing document for Tokyo child abuse...
A lack of communication between child consultation centers was a key factor in a high-profile child abuse case from earlier this year in which a five-year-old girl died, according to a report by...

, , ,