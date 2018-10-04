First Nintendo mobile game to feature new cast of characters off to weak start
Nintendo Co.'s Dragalia Lost, released last week, is the company's first smartphone title featuring original characters rather than established stars like Super Mario and Donkey Kong. | BLOOMBERG

/

First Nintendo mobile game to feature new cast of characters off to weak start

Bloomberg

Nintendo Co.’s experiment with a built-from-scratch mobile game is off to an underwhelming start.

Dragalia Lost, released last week, is the company’s first smartphone title featuring original characters rather than established stars like Super Mario and Donkey Kong. Over its first five days, the game generated $3 million in revenue in the United States and Japan — less than all three of its previous mobile titles — according to a report from researcher Sensor Tower. The early results will be disappointing to investors. After waiting years to embrace mobile gaming, Nintendo has had limited success over the first two years. That prompted a partnership with CyberAgent Inc., a mobile developer known for high profitability, to co-produce Dragalia Lost. For now, the title’s reliance on original characters is proving to be a hard sell.

Dragalia Lost ranked 71st by revenue among all iPhone apps in the U.S. as of Oct. 2, down from its debut last week at 61st, according to Sensor Tower. In Japan it is faring better, ranking eighth and up from its debut at 13th.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Isuzu Motors will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines.
Isuzu to enter tie-up talks with U.S. engine-maker Cummins
Truck-maker Isuzu Motors said Thursday it will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines. Aiming to work out the...
A Panasonic official models a Wear Space device, which is designed to help people concentrate, on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Panasonic helps workers create their own personal space with new crowdfunded wearable device
Maintaining concentration is key to getting your work done efficiently, but it can be hard to achieve sometimes. Sitting in your chair at the office, other coworkers may be constantly wa...
A self-driving GM Bolt EV is seen during a media event where Cruise, GM's autonomous car unit, showed off its self-driving cars in San Francisco last November.
Honda teams with GM's Cruise start-up to develop autonomous vehicles
Honda Motor Co. has joined forces with General Motors Co.'s tech start-up Cruise to develop autonomous vehicles, as the race to market self-driving cars heats up, the companies announced Wednesd...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nintendo Co.'s Dragalia Lost, released last week, is the company's first smartphone title featuring original characters rather than established stars like Super Mario and Donkey Kong. | BLOOMBERG

,