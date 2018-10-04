Isuzu to enter tie-up talks with U.S. engine-maker Cummins
Isuzu Motors will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines. | BLOOMBERG

/

Isuzu to enter tie-up talks with U.S. engine-maker Cummins

Kyodo

Truck-maker Isuzu Motors said Thursday it will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines.

Aiming to work out the details of the envisaged partnership by the end of the year, Isuzu, which terminated a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp. in August, said it is also hoping to cooperate with the world’s leading diesel engine-maker in the area of electrification technologies.

Isuzu’s intention to form the partnership strengthened around April amid tighter environmental regulations around the world. The Tokyo-headquartered company said in a statement it will form the “most suitable partnerships in each technical area for … business growth.”

Cummins, founded in 1919, sells 1.2 million engines annually, including those manufactured for industrial purposes.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nintendo Co.'s Dragalia Lost, released last week, is the company's first smartphone title featuring original characters rather than established stars like Super Mario and Donkey Kong.
First Nintendo mobile game to feature new cast of characters off to weak start
Nintendo Co.'s experiment with a built-from-scratch mobile game is off to an underwhelming start. Dragalia Lost, released last week, is the company's first smartphone title featuring ori...
A Panasonic official models a Wear Space device, which is designed to help people concentrate, on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Panasonic helps workers create their own personal space with new crowdfunded wearable device
Maintaining concentration is key to getting your work done efficiently, but it can be hard to achieve sometimes. Sitting in your chair at the office, other coworkers may be constantly wa...
A self-driving GM Bolt EV is seen during a media event where Cruise, GM's autonomous car unit, showed off its self-driving cars in San Francisco last November.
Honda teams with GM's Cruise start-up to develop autonomous vehicles
Honda Motor Co. has joined forces with General Motors Co.'s tech start-up Cruise to develop autonomous vehicles, as the race to market self-driving cars heats up, the companies announced Wednesd...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Isuzu Motors will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines. | BLOOMBERG

, ,