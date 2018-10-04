Isuzu to enter tie-up talks with U.S. engine-maker Cummins

Truck-maker Isuzu Motors said Thursday it will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines.

Aiming to work out the details of the envisaged partnership by the end of the year, Isuzu, which terminated a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp. in August, said it is also hoping to cooperate with the world’s leading diesel engine-maker in the area of electrification technologies.

Isuzu’s intention to form the partnership strengthened around April amid tighter environmental regulations around the world. The Tokyo-headquartered company said in a statement it will form the “most suitable partnerships in each technical area for … business growth.”

Cummins, founded in 1919, sells 1.2 million engines annually, including those manufactured for industrial purposes.