Key lawmakers rebuke Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser

Three Republican senators key to Brett Kavanaugh’s approval to the U.S. Supreme Court blasted President Donald Trump Wednesday for mocking the woman accusing his nominee of sexual assault as he played to a crowd of thousands at a political rally.

The controversy over Kavanaugh’s nomination — which could be put to a final vote in the Senate as early as Saturday — comes ahead of November congressional elections in which Trump’s Republican Party will battle to keep control of Congress.

Still undecided on backing the conservative judge — whose appointment to the crucial, lifelong post has fueled a bitter partisan clash — Sen. Susan Collins weighed in to denounce the president’s comments ridiculing Christine Blasey Ford as “just plain wrong.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski called Trump’s speech “wholly inappropriate” and “unacceptable,” while Sen. Jeff Flake, the third Republican swing vote, said there was “no time and no place for remarks like that.”

“To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. I wish he hadn’t done it. It’s kind of appalling,” Flake said.

The lawmakers’ stern reactions raised fresh doubts over the fate of Kavanaugh as the FBI reviews allegations by three women that the appeals court judge drank heavily and engaged in sexually abusive behavior while he was a student in the 1980s.

The FBI was last Friday given a week to probe the accusations — with a vote in the Senate pushed back accordingly.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the FBI was due to present the Senate late Wednesday with its highly anticipated supplemental investigation report and moved to end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination — setting up a Friday procedural vote and a final vote as early as the following day.

Trump stirred the furious backlash when, at a Mississippi election rally late Tuesday, he ridiculed Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982, when both attended elite private high schools in suburban Washington.

The White House denied that Trump had derided the university professor.

“The president was simply stating facts that Dr. Ford herself laid out in her testimony,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told journalists.

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway likewise argued that Trump’s comments were in-bounds in the political battle over Kavanaugh.

“Excuse me, she’s been treated like a Faberge egg by all of us, beginning with me and the president,” Conway said of Blasey Ford.

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, calling Trump’s remarks “reprehensible,”said the president owes Blasey Ford an immediate apology.

In searing testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Blasey Ford told lawmakers she recalled some important details of the incident at a party in a private home, and was absolutely certain that Kavanaugh was the attacker.

She could not remember other aspects however, prompting Trump to mock her before an auditorium of supporters.

“I had one beer, right?” Trump said, echoing one point Blasey Ford did recall.

“‘How did you get home?’ I don’t remember. ‘How did you get there?’ I don’t remember. ‘Where was the place?’ I don’t remember. ‘How many years ago was it?’ I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” he added, to cheers from supporters.

“But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.” Trump said.

Michael Bromwich, one of Blasey Ford’s attorneys, slammed “a vicious, vile and soulless attack” on his client.

“Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

It was not clear whether the remarks shifted the dynamic in the battle over Kavanaugh, whose appointment Republicans hope could shift the balance in the Supreme Court decisively to conservatives.

Democrats say Kavanaugh cannot be confirmed with the still-unproven accusations hanging over his head. Kavanaugh steadfastly denies the allegations.

With Republicans holding a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, the loss of any two of their senators would doom Kavanaugh.

None of the three undecided Republicans would say if their views had solidified, one way or another.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted further support for Kavanaugh, writing: “Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”

Outside the U.S. Supreme Court, several hundred people protested Kavanaugh on Wednesday, carrying signs with messages such as, “We will not be silent” and “I believe survivors. No on Kavanaugh.”

“We’ve spent all day in senators’ offices just throwing ourselves in front of them and saying, ‘Please don’t do this, this is a disgrace, this is an embarrassment,’ ” said Lorraine Tripoli, 58.

“We’re standing together against Judge Kavanaugh,” Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told demonstrators.

More than 650 law professors signed a letter to the Senate, published in The New York Times on Wednesday, saying that at the Judiciary Committee hearing Kavanaugh “did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament” required for the Supreme Court, and urged that he not be confirmed.