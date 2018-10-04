Toyota and SoftBank expected to announce tie-up on ride-sharing, driverless vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. will likely announce on Thursday their collaboration in developing advanced automotive technologies, including self-driving cars and ride-sharing services, according to sources.

The leading automaker and telecommunication firms said they will hold a joint news conference in the afternoon, attended by Toyota President Akio Toyoda and SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son.

Under their comprehensive partnership on mobility, the two companies will set up and jointly invest in a new company that will work to boost services based on information and communications technologies, sources close to the matter said.

Toyota and SoftBank have a connection through Uber Technologies Inc. SoftBank is the largest shareholder in the ride-hailing operator while Toyota has been allied with the U.S. company in developing autonomous driving capabilities.