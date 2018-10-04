Kyoto tops rankings of major Japanese cities in think tank survey, followed by Fukuoka

Kyoto has topped the ranking of major Japanese cities measured by features such as livability and economy, according to a survey by a think tank affiliated with major real estate developer Mori Building Co.

The Institute for Urban Strategies on Wednesday released the ranking, which covered 72 cities, excluding Tokyo, for the first time.

The cities were rated using a total of 83 indicators in six categories — economy and business, transport and accessibility, environment, life and residence, culture and interchange, and research and development — based on statistical results and hearings with local residents.

Kyoto was highly rated for its abundant tourism properties, including historical and cultural assets, and high levels of university education, the think tank said.

Fukuoka came in second on the back of its powerful economy, with a number of special deregulation zones set in the southwestern city.

Osaka ranked third, thanks to robust private consumption and investment, and its convenient transportation network, despite a relatively large number of crimes there.

Nagoya came fourth, with many companies in the city having high global market shares. Yokohama ranked fifth.

Ranking sixth was Kobe, which is making strenuous efforts to lure tourists, followed by the northern city of Sapporo, which has many tourist spots and related facilities such as hotels.

Sendai came in eighth as universities in the northeastern city actively release research papers.

All of the top eight cities are prefectural capitals.

Some cities that are not prefectural capitals also ranked high. Of them, Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture ranked ninth, as the city hosts many research facilities, mainly in the field of science and technology.

Separately, the Institute for Urban Strategies rated Tokyo’s 23 special wards. Topping the list was Chiyoda Ward, which hosts the major business districts of Otemachi and Marunouchi.

“We hope the ranking will help cities understand their strengths and weaknesses, and enhance their good points,” an official of the institute said.