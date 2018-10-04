U.S. ‘presidential test alert’ sets American phones to buzzing
The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone in Detroit Wednesday. About 225 million electrtonic devices across the United States received alerts from FEMA Wednesday afternoon. | AP

U.S. ‘presidential test alert’ sets American phones to buzzing

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent an alert on Wednesday aimed at tens of millions of mobile phones to test a previously unused presidential alert system to warn the public in the event of a national emergency.

The test message was originally scheduled for September but pushed back to 2:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT) on Wednesday with phones making a loud tone and a special vibration. The message read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” A separate alert on televison and radios was issued at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Federal officials said Trump was not personally involved in sending the alert, which would be sent in the event of a pending missile attack or other national emergency. U.S. cellphone users are not able to opt out of presidential alerts.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Activists, with a ballon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, take part in a protest over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington Wednesday.
GOP senators await FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh in anxiety-filled Capitol amid tight security
Senators nervously awaited the arrival of a new FBI report on sexual allegations that could make or break Brett Kavanaugh's tottering Supreme Court nomination Wednesday as aggressive protesters and...
Authorities direct traffic on Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood where several law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina.
Suspect in custody after five law enforcement officers are shot, one fatally, in South Carolina
Five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday — including one fatally — in a Florence County shooting in which the suspect has been taken into custody, authorities...
U.. Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday. Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said.
Utah man arrested over suspected ricin-containing envelopes mailed to Trump, Pentagon officials: ...
A Utah man was taken into custody on Wednesday as a suspect in the investigation of letters sent to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump that were initially feared to contain the poison ri...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone in Detroit Wednesday. About 225 million electrtonic devices across the United States received alerts from FEMA Wednesday afternoon. | AP

, , ,