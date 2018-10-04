Utah man arrested over suspected ricin-containing envelopes mailed to Trump, Pentagon officials: source
U.. Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday. Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said. | AFP-JIJI

/

Utah man arrested over suspected ricin-containing envelopes mailed to Trump, Pentagon officials: source

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A Utah man was taken into custody on Wednesday as a suspect in the investigation of letters sent to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump that were initially feared to contain the poison ricin, a law enforcement source said.

William Clyde Allen III was arrested in Logan, Utah, on a probable cause warrant, but charges were not likely until Friday, the source said.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation statement in Salt Lake City said the agency was investigating “potentially hazardous chemicals” in Logan, which is about 66 miles (106 km) north of Salt Lake City.

Officials asked people to avoid the area, the statement said. “No wider threat to public safety exists at this time,” it said.

U.S. investigators have essentially ruled out terrorism after the envelopes sent to a Pentagon mail-sorting facility were flagged on suspicion of ricin, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said tests showed that Tuesday’s alert was triggered by castor seeds, which ricin is derived from, as opposed to the deadly substance itself.

U.S. security and law enforcement officials separately said an active counter-terrorism investigation was not being conducted into the envelopes.

Ricin is found naturally in castor seeds, but it takes a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon. Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours of exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

One of the letters was addressed to U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and the Pentagon said on Tuesday it had put its mail facility under quarantine.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was investigating a “suspicious envelope” addressed to Trump that was received on Monday, though it never entered the White House.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The earthen Menagers Dam is in imminent danger of failing, potentially sending floodwaters rushing into the Tohono O'odham village of Ali Chuk on Wednesday southwest of Sells, Arizona. Evacuations had begun Tuesday night after Hurricane Rosa's remnants drenched the western half of Arizona.
Officials warn Arizona dam could fail and flood village in wake of tropical storm
An earthen dam in Arizona's southern desert could fail and flood a small village because the lake behind it is swollen with runoff from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa, officials said Wednesday...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School shows Maj. Gen. Sidney Shachnow, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Shachnow, who survived the Holocaust as a child and fought in Vietnam as a U.S. Army Green Beret before serving as the top American Army officer in Berlin, died Sept. 27. He was 83.
Holocaust survivor who became U.S. Army major general has died at 83
Sidney Shachnow, who survived the Holocaust as a child and fought in Vietnam as a U.S. Army Green Beret before becoming a major general, has died. He was 83. Shachnow's wife, Arlene, said by pho...
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, line up after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday.
U.N. renews EU naval force's authorization to fight human trafficking off Libya
The Security Council has voted unanimously to renew the authorization for the European Union naval force and other nations to fight human trafficking in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.. Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday. Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,