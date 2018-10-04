Turkey legislature extends mandate for troop deployment in Syria and Iraq
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks at a ceremony in Ankara Wednesday. Turkey's parliament has voted to extend by another year a mandate that allows the military to intervene in Iraq and Syria when faced with national security threats. The vote comes as Erdogan has suggested Turkey could take steps to create 'safe zones' across northern Syria, including in areas held by Kurdish fighters who are allied with the United States. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA AP

AFP-JIJI

ANKARA – The Turkish parliament on Wednesday approved a motion to extend the deployment of troops in neighboring Syria and Iraq for another year, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

The mandate, first approved by parliament in October 2014, has been renewed every year since then.

It allows military action in Turkey’s two southern neighbors against Islamic State (IS) extremists and other groups deemed by Ankara to be terror organizations.

The approved motion said it was “essential for Turkey’s national security to take all necessary measures … in the face of any threats.”

Ismet Yilmaz, head of parliament’s defense committee, said there would be no let-off in Turkey’s fight against terror.

“We will not allow terror groups to shelter or be trained in our country’s southern borders, or stage attacks against our country utilizing the instable political situation in Iraq and Syria,” Yilmaz was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

