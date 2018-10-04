Osaka ends six-decade sister-city ties with San Francisco over ‘comfort women’ statue
People move in to take a closer look at the 'Comfort Women' monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco last year. The mayor of Osaka says he is withdrawing his city from a six-decade 'sister-city' relationship with San Francisco to protest the statue honoring females forced into working in brothels servicing wartime Japanese soldiers. The San Francisco Examiner reports Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to San Francisco announcing his desire to withdraw from the largely ceremonial relationship. | AP

Osaka ends six-decade sister-city ties with San Francisco over ‘comfort women’ statue

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – The mayor of Osaka says he’s ending a six-decade “sister city” relationship with San Francisco to protest a statue honoring women forced to have sex with wartime Japanese soldiers.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura this week sent a letter to San Francisco announcing he’s withdrawing from the largely ceremonial relationship.

The statue was erected on city property last year by California’s Korean, Chinese and Filipino communities.

Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for San Francisco Mayor London Breed, called Yoshimura’s decision “unfortunate” and says the cities will remain connected through “people-to-people ties.”

Historians say tens of thousands of so-called comfort women around Asia were forced to work in brothels for Japanese troops. It remains an open rift between Japan and other parts of Asia.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage delivers a speech at Keio University in Tokyo during a visit to Japan in June. A bipartisan group of U.S. policy experts led by him and Joseph Nye, a former assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, has recommended that Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military create a combined joint task force to better cope with possible contingencies involving China.
U.S. policy experts call for launch of Japan-U.S. combined task force
A bipartisan group of U.S. policy experts recommended Wednesday that the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military create a combined joint task force to better cope with possible contingencies with...
Satsuki Katayama, minister in charge of regional revitalization and female empowerment, arrives at the Cabinet Office on Wednesday to start her new role.
Abe's latest Cabinet reshuffle casts doubt on 'womenomics' policy
So much for "womenomics"? Tuesday's reshuffle of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet reduced the number of female ministers to just one — the lowest number since the prime minister retook office...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers a question during a news conference after his Cabinet reshuffle Tuesday. The latest public opinion poll conducted by Kyodo News shows the approval rate for his new ministerial team is at 46.5 percent, down 0.9 points from the previous poll last month.
Almost half of electorate disapproves of Abe's Cabinet reshuffle, poll shows
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest Cabinet reshuffle has failed to gain much public support, with a survey showing Wednesday that 45.2 percent of respondents did not view it positively, while on...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People move in to take a closer look at the 'Comfort Women' monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco last year. The mayor of Osaka says he is withdrawing his city from a six-decade 'sister-city' relationship with San Francisco to protest the statue honoring females forced into working in brothels servicing wartime Japanese soldiers. The San Francisco Examiner reports Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to San Francisco announcing his desire to withdraw from the largely ceremonial relationship. | AP

, , , , , ,