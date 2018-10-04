Nooses found in California immigration detention center, even in cells where inmates attempted suicide
This May 1photo from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) shows a noose fashioned from bedsheets in a cell at the Adelanto Detention Center in Adelanto, California, a desert community 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Los Angeles. | OIG / VIA AP

/

Nooses found in California immigration detention center, even in cells where inmates attempted suicide

AP

ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA – Federal inspectors found nooses made from bedsheets hanging in more than a dozen cells at an immigration detention facility in Southern California, according to a government report.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General issued a scathing report after visiting the privately run detention facility in the city of Adelanto in May, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Inspectors found nooses in 15 of 20 cells they visited at the center operated by the GEO Group for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and said guards told them that removing the sheets was not a high priority.

Some detainees said they used the braided sheets as clotheslines or unfurled them for privacy. One detainee told inspectors he had seen them used for attempted suicides and that “the guards laugh at them and call them ‘suicide failures’ once they are back from medical,’ ” the report said.

Pablo Paez, a spokesman for GEO, referred questions about the report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lori Haley, an ICE spokeswoman, said the agency takes the findings seriously and will conduct an immediate review of the facility.

“ICE recognizes that this can present a dangerous safety vulnerability and will intensify efforts to address this issue,” she said.

Immigrants have long complained about conditions at the detention center in a remote, desert community 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Los Angeles.

There were at least seven suicide attempts at the facility between December 2016 and October 2017, and a 32-year-old man killed himself by hanging in March 2017, according to the report.

The center can house up to 1,940 immigration detainees while the U.S. government seeks to have them deported. Those detained include asylum seekers who recently arrived in the country seeking humanitarian protection and immigrants transferred to the facility after serving prison sentences for criminal convictions.

The report also said detainees reported waiting months to see a doctor and that they were placed on wait lists for months or years for basic dental care, resulting in some cases of tooth loss and unnecessary extractions.

One dentist at the facility told inspectors he did not have time to complete cleanings or fillings and suggested that detainees could use string from their socks to floss their teeth.

Immigrant advocates including the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California complained several years ago about the quality of the facility’s medical care.

Michael Kaufman, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, said the report shows the center is not looking out for detainees’ well-being and that ICE ignored earlier allegations of abuse and neglect.

“It is long-past time for ICE to do what the Constitution and basic humanitarian principles require: to ensure the safety and welfare of immigrants incarcerated at Adelanto,” he said in a statement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the media wait as Peruvian police officers walk outside the residence of former President Alberto Fujimori, after a judge annulled a presidential pardon and ordered his immediate capture and return to prison, in Lima Wednesday.
Peru court overturns medical pardon of ex-leader Fujimori, orders him jailed
Peru's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a medical pardon for former President Alberto Fujimori and ordered the strongman be returned to jail to serve out a long sentence for human rights abuse...
An artist's impression of the exoplanet Kepler-1625b, transiting the star, with the newly discovered exomoon in tow, is shown in this image released on Tuesday.
Neptune-size gas orb believed first moon found outside our solar system
Astronomers may have found the first moon outside our solar system, a gas behemoth the size of Neptune. Plenty of planets exist beyond our solar system, but a moon around one of those worlds has...
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, stands in a Senate subway car with a Capitol Hill Police officer, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday in Washington.
GOP women in hot seat over Trump mocking Brett Kavanaugh's accuser as vote looms
The Trump era has, at times, been uncomfortable for Republican women, especially the six senators who will be asked to vote for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation by week's end. They'v...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This May 1photo from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) shows a noose fashioned from bedsheets in a cell at the Adelanto Detention Center in Adelanto, California, a desert community 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Los Angeles. | OIG / VIA AP The Adelanto Detention Center in Adelanto, California, a desert community 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Los Angeles, is seen in 2015. Federal inspectors found nooses made from bedsheets hanging in more than a dozen cells during an inspection in May, The OIG issued a scathing report after visiting the privately run detention facility run by the GEO Group. There were at least seven suicide attempts at the facility between December 2016 and October 2017, and a 32-year-old man killed himself by hanging in March 2017, according to the report. | JAMES QUIGG / THE DAILY PRESS / VIA AP

, , , , , ,