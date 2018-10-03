Mitsubishi Motors plans ¥4 billion boost to Indonesia output capacity
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will boost production capacity at its Bekasi plant on the eastern border of Jakarta to meet solid demand in Indonesia and other southeast Asian markets for its multipurpose vehicle. | MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP. / VIA KYODO

/

Mitsubishi Motors plans ¥4 billion boost to Indonesia output capacity

Kyodo

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Wednesday it will spend ¥4 billion ($35 million) to ramp up production capacity at a plant in Indonesia to meet solid demand for its recently launched multipurpose vehicle.

The Japanese carmaker will boost production capacity at a plant in Bekasi — on the eastern border of the capital, Jakarta — to 220,000 vehicles by March 2021 from the current 160,000 to boost shipments of its seven-seater Xpander MPV for the Indonesian and other Southeast Asian markets.

The plan to lift the output capacity will create 800 new jobs at the plant, which currently hires 3,300 people, the company said in a release.

Japanese carmakers expect auto demand in Southeast Asian markets to rise sharply following a surge in sales in China and India. Mitsubishi Motors is strengthening its product lineup there as the region is already the key growth driver for the company.

Mitsubishi Motors, which joined the Nissan-Renault alliance in 2016, said it will also begin production of the engine for the Xpander at a plant run by a local subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Nissan Motor Indonesia, in 2020.

The vehicle released August last year has been a hit in Indonesia, becoming the best-selling model by monthly sales in March and July.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar slightly firmer around ¥113.90 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was slightly higher around ¥113.90 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday after overcoming early weakness thanks to higher long-term U.S. interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dollar s...
Yaskawa Electric Corp.'s robotic arm at ThyssenKrupp's steel plant in Germany.
Eyeing Brexit cliff edge, Japan waves goodbye to U.K. as 'gateway to Europe'
After a February meeting between U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and 19 Japanese business chiefs, Tokyo's ambassador to Britain warned what might happen if Brexit took an unfavorable turn for fo...
The Financial Services Agency will suspend Suruga Bank's real estate financing operations for several months, possibly as early as this week, sources said.
Japanese government to suspend some Suruga Bank operations over improper loans
The government will order regional lender Suruga Bank to suspend some of its operations, possibly as soon as this week, as punishment for a series of improper share house loans, according to sou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will boost production capacity at its Bekasi plant on the eastern border of Jakarta to meet solid demand in Indonesia and other southeast Asian markets for its multipurpose vehicle. | MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP. / VIA KYODO

, ,