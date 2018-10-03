/

Approval rating for Abe’s Cabinet at 46.5%, down slightly after reshuffle: poll

Kyodo

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet stands at 46.5 percent, down 0.9 percentage point from the previous poll in September, after he reshuffled the Cabinet and Liberal Democratic Party leadership lineup, a survey by Kyodo News showed Wednesday.

The nationwide telephone poll conducted Tuesday and Wednesday also found only 31 percent of respondents viewed the Cabinet reshuffle positively, while 45.2 percent did not.

On Tuesday, Abe, who was re-elected LDP president last month, revamped his Cabinet and LDP executive lineup while retaining key figures, including Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

According to the survey, 51.9 percent believe Aso, whose ministry has been embroiled in a series of scandals, should have been replaced in the personnel overhaul, while 33.5 percent said they see no problem with his reappointment.

