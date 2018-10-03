U.S. says photos of near-collision with Chinese warship in South China Sea are ‘legitimate’

Photos published on a commercial marine and offshore energy industry website showing a U.S. Navy destroyer’s close encounter with a Chinese warship are “legitimate,” a U.S. defense official told The Japan Times on Wednesday.

The photos, published on the gCaptain website a day earlier, were not released by the U.S. Navy, according to the official. It was not clear how the website received the photos, but a leak was not out of the question.

The series of three photos shows the Chinese warship performing what Washington has called an “unsafe” maneuver during an encounter with the USS Decatur in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday. The U.S. military said Tuesday that the Chinese ship came within 45 yards (40 meters) of the American vessel’s bow, forcing the Decatur to maneuver “to prevent a collision.”

The confrontation occurred as the Decatur was conducting what the U.S. calls “freedom of navigation operations” (FONOPs) near two Chinese-held man-made islets in the Spratly chain of the strategic waterway.

The encounter occurred at a significantly closer distance than one of the last major incidents reported between the two navies. In 2013, the USS Cowpens was forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision with a Chinese warship less than 500 yards (460 meters) off its bow while operating in international waters in the South China Sea. Media reports at the time citing U.S. officials called the incident a highly unusual and deliberate act by Beijing.

Sunday’s FONOP was the latest in a series of recent moves by the U.S. military in the South China Sea and in the diplomatic arena amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Decatur had sailed within 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly chain as part of the United States’ FONOP program. The operations are intended to enforce the right of free passage in international waters under international law. The two islets are also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Both outposts are among seven in the Spratlys that China has built up, with some transformed from so-called low-tide elevations not entitled to 12 nautical mile territorial seas into garrisons with massive radar installations, scores of buildings and military-grade runways.

Beijing has constructed a series of military outposts throughout the waterway, which includes vital sea lanes through which about $3 trillion in global trade passes each year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims in the zone, where the U.S., Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies also operate.

In July 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) issued a landmark ruling that Beijing’s expansive “nine-dash line” claim to the South China Sea had no legal basis. China has rejected the international tribunal’s ruling.

Beijing says its facilities in the waters are for defensive purposes, but some experts say this is part of a concerted bid to cement de facto control of the South China Sea.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said Tuesday that one of its naval vessels had warned away the U.S. ship. In a boilerplate announcement posted to its website, the ministry blasted the encounter, saying the military was “firmly opposed” to the FONOPs and reiterated Beijing’s claim that “China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and its adjacent waters.”

“At present, with the joint efforts of China and ASEAN nations, the situation in the South China Sea has stabilized,” ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. “However, the U.S. has repeatedly sent warships to enter the waters near Chinese islands in the South China Sea, seriously threatening China’s sovereignty and security, undermining Sino-U.S. military relations and seriously endangering regional peace and stability.”

It added: “China’s military is resolutely opposed to this.”