Watchdog: U.S. unprepared for consequences of ‘zero tolerance’ policy that led to family separation debacle
People line up to cross into the United States to begin the process of applying for asylum near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, i July. Homeland Security's watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its 'zero tolerance' policy at the border this summer that resulted in separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents. | AP

/

Watchdog: U.S. unprepared for consequences of ‘zero tolerance’ policy that led to family separation debacle

AP

WASHINGTON – Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its “zero tolerance” policy at the border this summer that resulted in the separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents.

The report made public Tuesday found one child was held as long as 25 days in a border patrol facility meant for short-term detention. And poor communication by immigration officials meant some separated parents weren’t told how to reach their children, and lacked good access to communicate with them.

Border Patrol did not ensure that children separated from their parents who were too young to talk could be properly identified.

Homeland Security officials say the report illustrates the difficulties in enforcing immigration laws “that are broken and poorly written.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump helped parents shield millions from taxes, including via fraud, and fortune came back to hi...
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in tax schemes that included cases of fraud in which he and his siblings helped their parents dodge taxes, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times i...
Afghan Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Kama district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Tuesda. The suicide bomber struck an election rally on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, a provincial official said.
Islamic State takes credit as suicide attack kills at least 13 at Afghan election rally
A suicide attack on a political rally in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 13 people on Tuesday, officials said, as the country braces for an escalation in violence ahead of this month's parliame...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Sen. John Thune (R-SD), speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Mitch McConnell: Democrats are aiming 'mud and muck' at Trump top court pick
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats on Tuesday of opening "the flood gates of mud and muck" against Brett Kavanaugh as Republicans sought to portray efforts to derail the Supre...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People line up to cross into the United States to begin the process of applying for asylum near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, i July. Homeland Security's watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its 'zero tolerance' policy at the border this summer that resulted in separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents. | AP

, , , , , ,