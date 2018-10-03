Robert Mueller shedding more attorneys, suggesting Russia probe winding down
Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. Mueller is shedding more attorneys. Two prosecutors detailed to the Russia investigation are returning to their duties in other parts of the Justice Department. The moves come after two other attorneys left the team over the summer. | AP

/

Robert Mueller shedding more attorneys, suggesting Russia probe winding down

AP

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller is shedding more attorneys, another sign that his team of prosecutors has begun winding down parts of their investigation.

Two prosecutors detailed to the Russia investigation for the past year are returning to their duties in other parts of the Justice Department. They join two other attorneys who left the team, assigned to investigate potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, over the summer.

The departures are the latest indication that Mueller’s team is wrapping up parts of the investigation and focusing its efforts on critical remaining strands, including an active grand jury probe of longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr says prosecutor Brandon Van Grack has already returned to the Justice Department’s national security division but will continue to be involved in cases he was assigned to. That includes the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Prosecutor Kyle Freeny will end her detail to the special counsel later this month and will return to her position in the Justice Department’s money laundering section, Carr said.

Van Grack and Freeny were on the teams prosecuting Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Elements of the Mueller investigation remain active, including inquiries into whether the president took action to obstruct the probe and the central unresolved question of whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election. Trump’s lawyers and Mueller’s team have spent months negotiating a possible interview with the president.

But parts of the investigation have been referred to other offices of the Justice Department or largely taken over by them.

Prosecutors in Manhattan, for instance, secured a guilty plea in August from Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, while prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington have been assigned to the special counsel’s case against 13 Russians charged in a hidden but powerful social media effort to sway American public opinion.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia also prosecuted W. Samuel Patten, who pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent in a case referred by Mueller’s office.

Other lawyers who left the Mueller team earlier this year include computer crimes prosecutor Ryan Dickey, who worked cases against a Russian social media troll farm and 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking Democratic groups during the campaign, and Brian Richardson.

Richardson was part of a team that prosecuted former Skadden Arps attorney Alex van der Zwaan for lying to the FBI while they were investigating Manafort and others involved in his Ukrainian work. Van der Zwaan was sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump helped parents shield millions from taxes, including via fraud, and fortune came back to hi...
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in tax schemes that included cases of fraud in which he and his siblings helped their parents dodge taxes, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times i...
Afghan Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Kama district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Tuesda. The suicide bomber struck an election rally on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, a provincial official said.
Islamic State takes credit as suicide attack kills at least 13 at Afghan election rally
A suicide attack on a political rally in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 13 people on Tuesday, officials said, as the country braces for an escalation in violence ahead of this month's parliame...
People line up to cross into the United States to begin the process of applying for asylum near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, i July. Homeland Security's watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its "zero tolerance" policy at the border this summer that resulted in separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents.
Watchdog: U.S. unprepared for consequences of 'zero tolerance' policy that led to family separati...
Homeland Security's internal watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its "zero tolerance" policy at the border this summer that resulted in the separatio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. Mueller is shedding more attorneys. Two prosecutors detailed to the Russia investigation are returning to their duties in other parts of the Justice Department. The moves come after two other attorneys left the team over the summer. | AP

, , , , ,