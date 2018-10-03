/

Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A scrawny dwarf planet nicknamed the Goblin has been discovered well beyond Pluto.

A round frozen world just 186 miles (300 km) across, the Goblin was spotted by astronomers in 2015 around Halloween, thus its spooky name. But it wasn’t publicly unveiled until Tuesday following further observations.

Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science, one of the astronomers who made the discovery, says the Goblin is on the small end for a dwarf planet.

Its orbit around the sun is extremely elongated. At its most distant, the Goblin is 2,300 times farther from the sun than Earth. That’s 2,300 astronomical units, or AU. One AU is the distance from Earth to the sun, or roughly 93 million miles (150 million km).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. restricts visas to unmarried gay diplomats' partners, citing legal reciprocity
The United States is denying visas to the partners of more than 100 gay diplomats unless they get married, officials said Tuesday. The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration chips...
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) takes part in a discussion "Can our Democracy Survive?" at The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute's 2018 Atlantic Festival in Washington Tuesday.
Key GOP U.S. senator concerned about Brett Kavanaugh's 'partisan' tone
A Republican U.S. senator who could be pivotal in determining whether President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavanaugh gets to sit on the Supreme Court raised concerns on Tuesday about the judge's ...
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washingtonis seen in this 2015 aerial photograph. Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said Tuesday.
Packages with suspected ricin sent to Pentagon, Navy chiefs
Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility found two envelopes suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans, and turned them over to the FBI for further analysis, officials...

, , , ,