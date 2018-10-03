U.N. expert voices fears for seven Rohingya India looks to expel to Myanmar
Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last November. | REUTERS

/

U.N. expert voices fears for seven Rohingya India looks to expel to Myanmar

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA – A United Nations legal expert has voiced concern over India’s plan to deport on Wednesday seven Rohingya to Myanmar, where the army is accused of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim minority.

The men have been held in prison in Assam state on charges of illegally entering India and are due to be sent back Wednesday, the U.N. special rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, said Tuesday.

“Given the ethnic identity of the men, this is a flagrant denial of their right to protection and could amount to refoulement,” the law professor said in a statement.

“The Indian government has an international legal obligation to fully acknowledge the institutionalized discrimination, persecution, hate and gross human rights violations these people have faced in their country of origin and provide them the necessary protection.”

Achiume said New Delhi was obliged to refer Rohingya under its custody to the U.N. refugee agency to assess their protection needs.

More than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya fled an offensive by Myanmar troops launched nearly a year ago in reprisal for attacks on border posts by Rohingya rebels who took up arms against the ill-treatment of the stateless minority.

The United Nations has termed the repression “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide.

Myanmar’s army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents.

The U.N. expert said she was “appalled” at the amount of time the seven men from Kyauk Daw township in central Rakhine state had been detained.

“Prolonged detention of this kind is prohibited,” Achiume said. “It could be considered arbitrary, and could even fall under the category of inhuman and degrading treatment.”

The scheduled deportations follow an Indian government order last year to return Rohingya, but the Supreme Court is still considering a petition challenging the order on the grounds it was unconstitutional.

The U.N. expert said nearly 200 Rohingya are known to be detained in India on charges of illegal entry.

“We urge the government of India to abide by the international norm of non-refoulement and protect the rights of asylum seekers and refugees including Rohingyas,” she said.

While successive waves of Rohingya have fled into Bangladesh, small numbers have found their way to India and Nepal while a small community has also been established in Pakistan.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. restricts visas to unmarried gay diplomats' partners, citing legal reciprocity
The United States is denying visas to the partners of more than 100 gay diplomats unless they get married, officials said Tuesday. The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration chips...
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) takes part in a discussion "Can our Democracy Survive?" at The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute's 2018 Atlantic Festival in Washington Tuesday.
Key GOP U.S. senator concerned about Brett Kavanaugh's 'partisan' tone
A Republican U.S. senator who could be pivotal in determining whether President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavanaugh gets to sit on the Supreme Court raised concerns on Tuesday about the judge's ...
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washingtonis seen in this 2015 aerial photograph. Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said Tuesday.
Packages with suspected ricin sent to Pentagon, Navy chiefs
Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility found two envelopes suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans, and turned them over to the FBI for further analysis, officials...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last November. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,