Delta Air Lines partners with pod startup to improve pet travel

AP

ATLANTA – Delta Air Lines says it’s partnering with a pet travel pod startup, as Delta changes its prices and policy for transporting passengers’ animal companions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that Delta has struck a long-term partnership with CarePod. Delta says the Singapore-based firm will help it carry and monitor pets better and give real-time updates to customers.

It’s unclear what the details of the deal will involve, but the Atlanta-based airline says in a statement that its cargo division will “launch a new pet transportation strategy” through the partnership.

In 2016, Delta stopped accepting pets as checked baggage following criticism for the death of pets in checked carriers. Instead, Delta said some pets could travel as carry-ons and others could be shipped.

